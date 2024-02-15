'Rohit Sharma gave a muh tod jawab': Md Kaif hails Indian captain's innings

New Delhi, Feb 15 Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Thursday lashed out at the people who criticized Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's form in Test cricket, saying the Mumbaikar gave a "muh tod jawab" (fitting reply) to his detractors.

Rohit Sharma's magnificent 131-run knock played a pivotal role in rescuing India's innings, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, after the hosts found themselves struggling at 33/3 in the first session of the match in Rajkot.

Reacting to this, Kaif said, "Muh tod jawab dena, Rohit ne muh tod jawab dia hai, people who criticised him should keep quiet. He has always silenced his critics with his bat. Whenever anyone doubted his calibre he scored a century like this. I would suggest people not jump to conclusions too early. He is a good cricketer."

Kaif further welcomed BCCI's move to ask IPL-playing cricketers to play Ranji Trophy. BCCI has made it mandatory for players to play the Ranji Trophy to be considered for IPL.

"I guess this move came a little late. It should have come early. Cricketers must give respect to their states and play Ranji. It should not be like 'I want to play IPL but not Ranji'. The state which gave so much exposure at the time of your initial years, you must respect it," Kaif told reporters here.

More details to follow

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor