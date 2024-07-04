Rohit Sharma, Yadav, Dube & Jaiswal to be felicitated at Maha Vidhan Bhavan on Friday

Mumbai, July 4 Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and other team members including Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be felicitated on Friday at the Vidhan Bhavan.

“The invitations have been sent to these players who will also meet the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde,” Speaker Rahul Narwekar said in response to the suggestion made by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

Both the houses of Maharashtra Legislature have already passed resolutions congratulating the Indian Cricket Team for winning the ICC World Cup.

Sarnaik said that he will request the Speaker for the attendance of all legislators during the felicitation function.

Sarnaik said that Sharma, Yadav, Dube and Jaiswal are from Mumbai and it is a proud moment for Mumbaikars.

“Maharashtra government needs to felicitate and duly honour these players in the same manner after Indian Cricket team players were felicitated tied after winning the World Cup in 2007 and 2011. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should honour these players for their stellar performance,” he said.

Sarnaik’s suggestion was immediately accepted by the Speaker accordingly Sharma, Yadav, Dube and Jaiswal will be felicitated at Vidhan Bhavan on Friday.

