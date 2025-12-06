Rohit's aggressive approach changed how India plays white-ball cricket, says Abhishek Nayar

Mumbai, Dec 6 Former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar heaped praise on batter Rohit Sharma, crediting his aggressive approach for the change in the way of playing ODI format.

The three-match ODI series of South Africa’s tour of India 2025 is levelled at 1-1, making the hosts targeting a series-clinching victory third ODI scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Abhishek Nayar analyzed Rohit Sharma's growth as an ODI batter, saying, "Rohit Sharma has transitioned well in ODIs. From starting lower down the order, early on in his career to becoming a secure opener. This is where he truly evolved, changing how India plays white-ball cricket by adopting an aggressive approach focused on hitting sixes rather than just accumulating runs. His leadership by example, playing without worrying about centuries, has raised team standards," Nayar told JioStar.

In the current three-match ODI series against South Africa, Rohit Sharma's performance has been inconsistent. He has scored 71 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 120.34 in just two innings. In the first ODI in Ranchi, the Hitman scored 57 off 51 to start the series.

He hit three sixes and five fours before left-arm bowler Marco Jansen caught him leg before wicket. Nandre Burger removed him for 14 off eight balls in the second one-dayer at Raipur. During his brief spell at the crease, the opener hit three fours before the left-arm pacer caught him behind.

On why Rohit Sharma is not coming out of the crease much to play his shots, Nayar said, "Rohit Sharma hasn't stepped out to hit big shots mainly due to swinging conditions in this series. When he feels the ball isn't swinging much, he confidently takes on bowlers. He's been careful with his footwork because of uncertain pitch bounce. But in familiar Vizag conditions, we'll likely see his aggressive stepping-out game return."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli turned back time and put up a classic performance in the first two ODIs against the Proteas, returning with scores of 135 and 102.

On Virat Kohli's shot execution at key moments, Nayar said, "One of the greatest things Virat Kohli has done this series against South Africa is how he hits the ball at the key moments. His greatness is in how straight his bat path comes down to impact the ball. We didn't see that a lot before. The bat used to open up. But here, every single time you see him hit the ball, his head is right over it. That happens very regularly. He brings the bat down in line with the ball, even when it is angling away. He manages to play it straight all the time. That is his greatness and a main reason he has been so successful."

On the tactical adjustments made by Virat Kohli in his batting style, Nayar said, "Virat has changed his batting a lot since the Australia tour, mainly in his tactics. If you see his last two ODI innings against South Africa, every single shot comes from a different guard. He’s been on leg stump, on middle stump and on off stump as well. He’s made those changes so he can adapt to every length. He’s used his feet, been deep in the crease, and been outside the crease. His brain has worked like an AI computer, trying to figure everything out. Also, the conditions have helped the style of cricket Virat wants to play."

