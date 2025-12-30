Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club win 3rd Hockey India Jr Men Academy C’ship 2025 Zone A & B

Surat, Dec 30 Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won the title at the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B, with Namdhari XI taking third place at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground on Tuesday.

In the final, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy secured a decisive 4–0 victory against S.G.P.C Hockey Academy. Goals from Sukhpreet Singh (27’), Jarman Singh (35’), Sukhmanpreet Singh (51'), and Amandeep (56’) secured their championship.

In the third-place match, Namdhari XI overwhelmed Ghumanhera Risers Academy with a convincing 7–0 victory. Bihara Singh scored twice at 23’ and 52’, and Gurdayal Singh also netted two goals at 30’ and 58’. Vikram scored at 26’, Nikhil at 41’, and Sehajpreet Singh added a goal at 53’ each.

Earlier on Monday, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy advanced to the finals after winning their respective semi-final matches of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 – Zones A & B, held at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy secured a victory with an 8-1 score over Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy in the first semi-final. Prince Singh scored twice at 7 and 58 minutes, Amandeep also netted twice at 11 and 47 minutes, and Jarman Singh achieved a brace at 25 and 59 minutes. Varinder Singh opened the scoring early at 2 minutes, and Uttkarsh added a goal at 13 minutes for the winners. Hitesh Kataria scored Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy's sole goal in the 47th minute.

In the second semi-final, S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy secured a 2-1 win against Namdhari XI. Diljeet Singh scored at 37 minutes and Jagjit Singh at 39 minutes for the winners, while Sehajpreet Singh netted for Namdhari XI at 53 minutes.

On the same day, the Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy secured the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B title at the same venue. Army Boys Sports Company finished as the runners-up, with Sail Hockey Academy taking third place.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won the final with a 2-0 victory over Army Boys Sports Company. Ali Razzaq scored at 35 minutes, and Sanmukh Singh added another at 56 minutes, both key in securing the championship.

In the third-place match, Sail Hockey Academy finished third after defeating Ritu Rani Hockey Academy 7-0. Arun Lakra scored twice (13’, 34’), while Bikash Kaetha (15’), Mohmad Shahid (17’), Kailash Kujur (22’), Milan Athokpam (28’), and Malemnganba Akoijam (35’) also scored for Sail Hockey Academy.

