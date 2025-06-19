RPL 2025: Bengaluru Bravehearts take on Mumbai Dreamers, Kalinga Black Tigers face unbeaten Hyderabad Heroes challenge on Day 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : On matchday five of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), the first match of the evening will feature the Bengaluru Bravehearts taking on the Mumbai Dreamers. With a win and a draw in three games, the Bravehearts will be eyeing a second win to close the gap with the top two, while the Dreamers are still searching for their first victory of the season.

In the second fixture, the Kalinga Black Tigers go up against the Hyderabad Heroes. With the Heroes unbeaten, the pressure will be on the Black Tigers to step up and register points, who did well in their last game by drawing against table leaders Chennai Bulls.

Top 5 Players to watch out for today at the Rugby Premier League:

Akuila Rokolisoa (Bengaluru Bravehearts)

With 25 points in three games, Akuila Rokolisoa is the second-highest points scorer in the league so far and is in an incredible vein of form. He has scored three tries and five conversions so far and is an explosive player in the Bravehearts setup. Since he plays at the back, Akuila also makes good defensive contributions for his side and has made four crucial tackles in the three matches played.

Kevin Wekesa (Hyderabad Heroes)

The Heroes have won two out of their two games and much credit goes to their attackers. Kevin Wekesa who plays forward, has scored three successful tries and has already won 15 points for his side in just two games. The 24-year-old Kenyan is one to watch out for as they play the Black Tigers in their third game of the season.

Philip Wokorach (Bengaluru Bravehearts)

The 31-year-old experienced player from Uganda, Philip Wokorach is not just a leading figure on the pitch but also a prolific scorer for the Bravehearts. Playing at the back, he has made four tackles so far, but he has made headlines due to his attacking contributions as well. Philip has scored three tries and won 17 points for his side so far in their three games played.

Joji Nasova (Hyderabad Heroes)

Similar to his teammate Kevin, Joji Nasova has also managed to make three tries and score 15 points in the two games the Heroes have played so far in the tournament. Joji also has an assist and two tackles to his name and is an all-round player in the ranks of the Heroes.

James Turner (Mumbai Dreamers)

With no wins so far, Mumbai Dreamers are struggling to register points on the board, however their marquee Australian, James Turner has had a good run of games so far. In three matches, James has scored two tries and hence won ten points for his side. He has also made five tackles for the Dreamers and will be hoping to push himself more and help his side win their first game of the season.

Schedule for RPL Matches on Thursday, June 19:

Match 1 - Bengaluru Bravehearts vs Mumbai Dreamers - 7:45 PM IST

Match 2 - Kalinga Black Tigers vs Hyderabad Heroes - 8:25 PM IST.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor