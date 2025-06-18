RPL Season 1: Chennai Bulls continue unbeaten run; Delhi Redz register first win

Mumbai, June 18 The Chennai Bulls continued their unbeaten run in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), as they were held 26-26 by Kalinga Black Tigers at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Redz also picked up their first win of the competition against the Mumbai Dreamers, who are yet to win a game.

The Chennai Bulls and the Kalinga Black Tigers played out an absolute thriller which ended 26-26 in the opening game of the day, and after that, the Delhi Redz defeated the Mumbai Dreamers by a margin of 20-7. The results will see the Chennai Bulls retain their top spot on the points table.

It was the Kalinga Black Tigers, who were out of the blocks the fastest, with Perry Baker getting the first try of the game, and Maurice Longbottom promptly converted too.

After that, the Chennai Bulls equalised Joaquin Pellandini’s try and kick. That was the lull before the storm, as the Tigers went through the gears before half-time as Kyle Tremblay and James Thiel added a try each, and Longbottom managed to convert another kick.

Just before the break, Aryan Dixit scored a try for the Bulls, as both teams took a breather with seven points between them. Early in the second half, the Bulls levelled things up with Filipe Sauturaga scoring a try and converting as well.

In the final quarter though, the Kalinga Black Tigers surged ahead as Ajay Deswal bagged a try and Longbottom, once again put in between the poles. Just as the Kalinga Black Tigers looked set for their first win of the season, Vaafauese Maliko scored a try and Joaquin Pellandini converted his kick from the wing, to ensure the Bulls would not lose the game.

In the second game of the day, the Delhi Redz had the Mumbai Dreamers in front of them. It was the Dreamers who began strongly as James Turner scored a try and Akash Balmiki converted after that. From then on, the Dreamers did well to hold onto the lead till half-time.

After the break, the Delhi Redz stormed back into the contest. Alejandro Laforga scored a try first while Jordan Conroy added two more, which was complemented by Deepak Punia’s conversion with the final move of the game. Deepak Punia also scored a dropkick, which helped his side register a comprehensive 20-7 win on the night.

