Ruhaan Alva set to race in 2023 GB4 Championship in UK

New Delhi [India], April 7 : Ruhaan Alva, who has 7 Titles under his belt,will eye big international outing for the 2023 GB4 Championship, which gets underway this weekend at Oulton Park in the UK.

Ruhaan, the young 16-year-old racing prodigy, has had a dream run in his racing career with 4 National Titles and Multiple Club titles. In 2021, he won 4 Championships in India at the very young age of 15 years.

The young boy from Bengaluru, has already represented the country on several international platforms like the Rotax Grand Finals in Bahrain in 2021, the Ferrari Driver Academy Asia Pacific selection program and the World Motorsport Games in F4 - 2022. JK Tyre Motorsport known for nurturing motorsport talent from India for over four decades, inducted Ruhaan into their scholarship program last year.

The GB4 Championship is an extremely competitive single-seater motorsport series based in the United Kingdom. Indian rising star, Ruhaan Alva will race with renowned Fortec motorsport with their squad in the upcoming season.

The 16-year-old from Bangalore graduates to single-seater full-time after an impressive karting and racing career. , including taking the Indian X30 title and front-running appearances at both the IAME International Final and Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals. More recently, Alva represented India at the second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games in Marseille, France, racing under his nation's flag in the Formula 4 category. The teenager has already received attention from the highest levels of the sport, having been selected last year for Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) trials for the Asia-Pacific zone. Now, Alva heads to UK shores and will contest the seven-event, 21-race GB4 calendar alongside Fortec's other previously announced driver, Colin Queen.

Sanjay Sharma, Head of Motorsports, JK Tyre, said: "Ruhaan has been trailblazer in Indian racing circuit and now it is time that he proves his mettle on international soil. Nothing gives us more happiness than supporting our racers who proudly represent our tricolour. We wish Ruhaan the very best and we hope that this experience will propel him closer to his dream."

Ruhaan Alva said: "I'm really excited to be racing in the GB4 Championship this year with such a fantastic team as Fortec Motorsport. The aim is to use this as a springboard and to be as successful in single seaters as we have been throughout karting. I'm grateful to the support JK Tyre has extended to me throughout my racing career. I also thank Mr. Vamcy Merla for his belief in me and my talent. I look forward to represent our country and our Indian motorsport fraternity."

In a recent announcement by Fortec Motorsport, Team Principal Oliver Dutton said: "We're really looking forward to working with Ruhaan. His is a name that has been cropping up on a few people's radars recently, and we definitely think he has a lot of potential. GB4 is a really tough championship, as we found out last year, but with the right development and some experience, he can be a force to be reckoned with, and his addition to the team puts us in even stronger shape heading to Oulton Park this weekend."

