Russo scores on Manchester return, Arsenal-W and United-W share points after 1-1 draw

Manchester, Nov 3 Arsenal-W were held to a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United-W in the Women's Super League, despite a dominant second-half performance at the Leigh Sports Village

Alessia Russo gave the Gunners the lead with a first-time finish before Melvine Malard equalised late on to deny the Gunners their first victory at the Leigh Sports Village since 2021.

Leah Williamson returned to the starting XI after missing out against West Ham United last time out, pairing up with Steph Catley at the back.

An explosive start to the game saw both sides applying heavy pressure on the respective backlines, with the hosts earning two early corners..

Alessia Russo appeared especially energised on her return to her former club, getting a quick shot away, beating Phallon Tullis-Joyce but just going shy of the target.

A few minutes later, Frida Maanum’s relentless press paid off as she poached the ball high and played it to Russo, whose thunderous shot was pushed away for a corner.

Arsenal continued to defend resolutely and counter-attack with intent, probing the area with several high crosses. Maanum came close with a header from deep and Caitlin Foord’s close-range shot didn’t have enough power on it to beat Tullis-Joyce.

Down the other end, Elizabeth Terland rose for a header and connected well, forcing a good, diving save from Daphne van Domselaar to ensure it remained goalless at half-time.

We lay siege to the United goal, attacking in wave upon wave but falling short with that all-important final action.

It seemed inevitable that Arsenal's breakthrough would come from Russo, linking up perfectly with her former college teammate, Emily Fox. The right back sped into the box and cut back to Russo whose first-time finish slid past the outstretched glove of Tullis-Joyce.

Totally against the run of play, Melvine Malard equalised from a goalmouth scramble after Arsenal failed to cover their lines following a corner.

Despite late momentum swinging back in Arsenal's favour and a fantastic strike from Lia Walti just going over the bar, the points were shared on the road.

