Ryan Williams named in India's squad for AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Bangladesh

Bengaluru, Nov 15 Indian senior men’s team head coach Khalid Jamil on Saturday named a 23-member squad that will travel to Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round Group C match on November 18.

The Blue Tigers, who had been camping in Bengaluru since November 6, will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday evening.

While forward Ryan Williams, who recently obtained an Indian passport, will travel to Bangladesh, his inclusion in the matchday squad is subject to the receipt of a No Objection Certificate from Football Australia and the subsequent approvals from FIFA and AFC.

India’s hopes of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 have already ended as they slumped to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Singapore last month after their previous ended in a 1-1 draw.

With the defeat, they are stuck on two points from four matches, and even if they win their remaining games, their maximum tally of eight points will not be enough for them to qualify.

The Blue Tigers' 23-member travelling squad to Bangladesh for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

The match between Bangladesh and India will be played on November 18 at 19:30 IST at the National Stadium in Dhaka, and will be streamed live on FanCode.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor