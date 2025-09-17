Ryder Cup stars Hovland, Lowry join McIlroy in DP World India Championship in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Ryder Cup stars Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry are set to tee it up in the USD 4 million DP World India Championship this October, joining a world-class field that already includes Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and local favourite Shubhankar Sharma.

The landmark tournament, taking place at the iconic Delhi Golf Club from 16-19 October, boasts the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India. Tickets are already available for the high-profile event, as per a release from DP World.

Lowry, who lifted the Claret Jug at the Open in Royal Portrush in 2019, will make his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance next week, as Team Europe aim to defend the trophy they won in Rome two years ago.

The Irishman, who is returning to Delhi for the first time since the 2010 Avantha Masters, said: "Having the opportunity to play in front of golf fans all over the world is one of the best parts of my job, so I'm really looking forward to going back to Delhi for the first edition of the DP World India Championship."

Hovland, who was the first player from Norway to win on both the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, tasted further success this season when he claimed his 11th worldwide title at the Valspar Championship in Florida. The 27-year-old will join Lowry in making a third appearance for Team Europe at this year's Ryder Cup.

He said: "I've heard a lot about Delhi as a city and I'm excited to tee it up in India for the first time at such a historic golf course. It's shaping up to be a great event, and I'm looking forward to everything about the experience."

The DP World India Championship, co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), marks a new chapter for professional golf in India. It follows the success of the 2025 Hero Indian Open and positions India as a premier destination for world golf.

The field also includes the homegrown hero Sharma.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer at DP World, said: "The DP World India Championship highlights our enduring commitment to Indiaa strategic and priority market for DP World. We see huge potential for golf in the region, and this tournament is a key step in our long-term vision to support and grow the game. We're proud to be welcoming more top talent to an already world-class line-up at the iconic Delhi Golf Club, for what promises to be a fantastic weekend of golf."

The tournament also complements DP World's wider sporting footprint in India, which includes partnerships with the Delhi Capitals and grassroots programmes like the Second Life Container initiative and 'Balls for Birdies' campaign, which help grow the game and make it more accessible.

The tournament with multiple Ryder Cup stars promises to be one of the standout events of the season and the best ever held in India. The DP World India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

