SA20: De Kock powers Durban’s Super Giants to top spot

Paarl, South Africa, Jan 27 Quinton de Kock powered Durban’s Super Giants to the top of the SA20 table at Boland Park

De Kock has been relatively quiet throughout Season 2, before exploding with 83 off 51 balls for the Super Giants to overtake their hosts Paarl Royals at the summit of the log.

Batting in the unfamiliar No 4 position, De Kock joined Jon Jon Smuts (52) at the crease with the pair adding 118 off only 82 balls for the third wicket.

De Kock was then joined by Heinrich Klaasen, with the latter taking over the role of aggressor with 30 not out off just nine deliveries to lift DSG to 190/3.

The Royals chase begun in a positive fashion, but once Jason Roy was dismissed, clean bowled by Smuts, the remainder of the home team’s batting line-up could not keep up with the escalating run-rate.

Even with fit-again captain David Miller back in the Royals line-up, the Super Giants bowling unit managed to maintain a tight grip on proceedings.

It was only Royals' leading run-scorer, Jos Buttler, that tried to keep his team's innings afloat with 44 off 36 balls, but once he was caught off DSG captain Keshav Maharaj all resistance crumbled.

Maharaj was once again brilliant with a spell of 2/24 before Marcus Stoinis (3/24) and Reece Topley (2/27) to restrict the Royals to 133 all out.

DSG now lead the table with 23 points followed by Royals one point behind on 22.

