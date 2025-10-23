SAAF anthem ‘Jharkhand Bharthey Hunkaar, Johar Johar’ becomes hit as it strikes chord with athletes and locals alike

Ranchi, Oct 23 The official anthem of the 4th South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships, titled “Jharkhand Bharthey Hunkaar, Johar Johar,” has become an instant sensation among athletes and the people of Jharkhand.

The anthem seamlessly captures the vibrant spirit of the Games while celebrating the rich culture, tradition, and identity of the host state.

Written by the renowned lyricist Dr. Mranilini Akhouri in Nagpuri, the local language of Jharkhand, the anthem connects deeply with local sentiments. It is sung by popular Jharkhand vocalists Jyoti Sahu and Rohan Dev, whose mesmerizing voices perfectly encapsulate the earthy yet spirited essence of the region. Their rendition, full of energy and emotion, has resonated across stadiums and communities, bringing together athletes and spectators in shared celebration.

The entire anthem campaign has been executed under the supervision and guidance of the Department of Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand, ensuring that every element of the production authentically reflects the state’s ethos, artistic diversity, and sporting aspirations. Curated by a team of seasoned professionals from Mumbai and Delhi, the anthem has been composed using traditional Jharkhandi musical instruments such as the Mandar, Flute, and Nagada. While the sound is rooted in local tradition, the overall composition carries an international feel—mirroring Jharkhand’s emergence as a modern sporting hub with deep cultural roots.

The anthem video further enhances this blend of heritage and modernity. It vividly showcases Jharkhand’s diverse art, tribal traditions, folk dances, and cultural heritage, along with panoramic glimpses of the state’s landmark sites and iconic structures. Interwoven with dynamic visuals of athletes in action, the video powerfully reflects the energy, competitiveness and determination that define both the SAAF Games and the spirit of Jharkhand.

The lyrics of the anthem emphasize Jharkhand’s readiness to host the Games and its warm welcome to athletes from across South Asia. The song’s stirring rhythm and message of unity and pride have struck a universal chord, earning appreciation from dignitaries and citizens alike.

The chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, has also lauded the anthem, sharing it on his social media platforms and praising it for beautifully portraying the culture, hospitality, and progressive spirit of the state.

Adding to its growing popularity, the anthem has struck a universal chord even beyond linguistic boundaries. During practice sessions at the stadium, athletes from different countries were seen joyfully dancing and tapping their feet to its rhythm, demonstrating how music and sport transcend language and geography.

With its powerful message and infectious rhythm, “Jharkhand Bharthey Hunkaar, Johar Johar” stands as more than just an anthem—it is the resounding voice of Jharkhand’s pride, its cultural richness, and its readiness to host South Asia’s best athletes on its soil.

