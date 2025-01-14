Sachin, Lakshya shine as Services claim top honours at Men’s Boxing Nationals

Bareilly, Jan 14 The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) once again proved their dominance in Indian boxing, retaining their title at the Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship with a commanding performance in the finals.

SSCB boxers delivered across the board, with standout victories from Sachin Siwach in the lightweight (55-60 kg) category and Lakshya Chahar in the light heavyweight (75-80 kg) division, securing the team’s third consecutive championship triumph.

Meanwhile, Abhinash Jamwal’s dream tournament concluded with a gold medal in the welterweight (60-65 kg) category, capping off a remarkable run. Jamwal, who had earlier defeated reigning champion Shiva Thapa and former Youth World Champion Vanshaj Kumar, outclassed Amit in the final to secure his title.

The finals were graced by a distinguished lineup of chief guests, including Ajay Singh, president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) alongside Neeraj Singh, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association. Special guests include Olympian Vijender Singh, World Champion and Arjuna Awardee Saweety Boora and Bareilly’s Mayor Umesh Gautam.

In the bantamweight (50-55 kg) category, Manish Rathore overcame SSCB’s Pawan Bartwal to claim gold, while in the welterweight (70-75 kg) division, Nikhil Dubey defeated Deepak in a thrilling contest. The cruiserweight (80-85 kg) category saw Sumit triumph over SSCB’s Jugnoo while Narender clinched the Super Heavyweight (90-90+ kg) gold with a win against Haryana’s Anshul Gill.

SSCB finished the tournament with an impressive haul of five gold, three silver and one bronze medal, solidifying their supremacy. Among the gold medallists were Jadumani Singh in the flyweight (47-50 kg) category, Hitesh in the light middleweight (65-70 kg) division and Vishal in the heavyweight (85-90 kg) class, all delivering standout performances in their respective finals to secure the top podium finishes.

Speaking about the success of the event, the BFI president said, “Congratulations to all the winners of the and to Team Services for securing the team trophy. The tournament witnessed fierce competition throughout, with exceptional talent on display from both our seasoned boxers and emerging young athletes. These championships play a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing talent, preparing them to excel on the global stage. The Boxing Federation of India remains committed to supporting our boxers and ensuring India’s continued rise in international boxing.”

Singh also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting both active and retired athletes by announcing a significant initiative to provide employment opportunities at SpiceJet Ltd for 15 retired boxers per state, subject to their qualifications.

To facilitate this, the BFI will form a dedicated committee chaired by the president to oversee and implement the process. Additionally, the newly introduced selection policy has created multiple pathways for entry into the national camp, including the REC Open, COAS Cup/National Level tournaments, and the Federation Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor