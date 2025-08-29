Sachin Tendulkar celebrates India's diverse sporting achievements on National Sports Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : On the occasion of National Sports Day, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed happiness while celebrating the "great strides" made by the country in sports and also the fact that country's current sporting achievements are not limited to one or two marquee sports, but rather reflect the nation's diversity.

The National Sports Day (NSD) 2025 celebration will be led by the Fit India Mission and organised as a three-day nationwide sports and fitness movement from August 29-31, under the theme 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main'. Acting on the clarion call given by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya last week to transform this year's National Sports Day 2025 into a true people's movement, States and Union Territories (UTs) across India have begun their preparations for this mega Pan-India celebration.

The movement seeks to spread awareness about the importance of dedicating at least 60 minutes daily to physical activity for preventing lifestyle diseases. The spirit of NSD 2025 also pays special tribute to Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship, Respect and Paralympic values of Courage, Determination, Inspiration, and Equality, as per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry.

This year, NSD 2025 will be celebrated as a Jan Andolan in the truest sense, with schools, colleges & universities bringing together over 35 crore students, Youth Clubs, volunteers from MY Bharat and National Service Scheme, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Panchayats, urban local bodies (ULBs), corporates, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), National Sports Federations (NSFs), Sports Authority of India (SAI), and lakhs of community groups joining hands to make it a nationwide festival of sports and fitness.

Sharing a note on X, Tendulkar said, "I am proud to celebrate the great strides that India has made in the field of sports on National Sports Day. I am also pleased that our current sporting achievements are not limited to one or two marquee sports, but instead reflect the diversity of our country and our people. Interest, talent, and opportunities to participate in sports come in different arenas, and all athletes deserve our admiration and respect both for participating, and for the hard work and persistence required to excel."

He mentioned the recently crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women's World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh, the youngest-ever champion and D Gukesh, the youngest chess world champion in his men's category amongst other recent winners. He rolled back the clock to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during which India secured their first-ever medal, that too a gold in lawn bowls, a sport "almost unknown" to India.

"So today, amongst many others we cheer: Divya Deshmukh who just became the youngest-ever FIDE Women's World Cup Chess Champion, and D Gukesh who became the youngest among men; Rachana, the talented wrestler, who won the gold medal at the U17 World Championship 2025; and Naisha Mehta, who at just 17, secured India's first-ever gold in Junior Girls Solo Dance at the Asian Roller Skating Championship 2025. We also congratulate athletes like Tulika Maan who excels in Judo, and Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki, and Nayanmoni Saikia, whose team won the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Women's Fours Lawn Bowls, a sport that was previously almost unknown in India," Sachin wrote.

Sachin also pointed out that the growth of leagues in a wide range of sports has helped generate interest and nurture talent from all over the nation.

"Now, in addition to cricket's IPL and Women's Premier League, we have the Indian Super League for football, Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Street Premier League for tennis ball cricket, Premier Badminton League, Premier Handball League, Pro Volleyball League, Hockey India League, etc. These diverse leagues help promote local talent and empower our young people through sports," he added.

Sachin said that he has always advocated for "building a culture around sports and fitness" and highlighted the importance of outdoor play for both individuals and society.

"Excelling in sports is something to be extremely proud of, but just as important is the way in which athletes can inspire everyone, young, old, healthy, or differently abled, to try something new, push themselves to their limits, or simply relax through light physical activity and physical creativity. Whether you hit a ball with a bat or a racquet or even your hands, dance, do yoga, or simply go out for a walk, moving your body brings tremendous physical and mental health benefits," he continued.

Sachin, on a concluding note, said that in an era of smartphones and constant screen usage, he feels "stronger and healthier" through sports and exercise.

"That, in turn, allows me to give my all to other areas of my life: my family, friends, and my work with our family foundation. On National Sports Day this year, I urge everyone to celebrate our athletes, pick up a sport or try some exercise, and take the first step toward healthier minds and bodies," he concluded.

