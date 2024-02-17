Sachin Tendulkar conveys best wishes to participants ahead of second leg of Khelo India Winter Games

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 : Ahead of the starting of the second part of the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished the participating athletes all the very best.

The second part of the Winter Games will be held in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir from February 21 to February 25. The first part of the multi-sport event was held from February 2 to 6 in Leh, Ladakh.

"From the 21st onwards, the Khelo India Winter Games will be taking place. I would like to wish the participating athletes all the best. Enjoy the sport and be yourself. I get it that it is a competition and you want to win but play in the fairest way possible. Sport teaches you a lot in life. I learnt a lot from playing sport myself for years. I hope the experience is same for you," said Sachin in a video.

KIWG is the fourth edition of this multisport event, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). It was started in 2020 to promote winter sports across the country. All three editions previously were hosted and won by Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh made its debut as a host this year, as per Olympics.com.

In the Ladakh leg of the competition, a total of 344 athletes across 15 states and union territories and two public institutions competed for medals in ice hockey and speed skating. The remaining sports, -ski mountaineering, alpine skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing and gandola - will be played in Gulmarg, where 361 more athletes will compete.

Maharashtra topped the first leg with 20 medals, including six golds. Karnataka was at second with eight medals, including six golds. Ladakh was in third place with 13 medals, including two gold.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor