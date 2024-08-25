Sachin Tendulkar flags off Mumbai Half Marathon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar flagged off the Mumbai Half Marathon at the Jio World Gardens on Sunday morning.

Sachin expressed happiness about the progress the competition has made.

After the flag-off ceremony, Tendulkar said, "The atmosphere here is very energetic and exciting... There were more than 20,000 participants. The number of female participants has gone up by 10 per cent as compared to last year."

"We also had visually impaired participants. This year there are over 1000 schoolchildren, and there's a run organised just for them," he added.

Sachin is the leading run-scorer in international cricket, with 34,357 runs and 100 centuries in 664 international games.

He is the only cricketer with a century of experience in international cricket. Sachin was also part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

