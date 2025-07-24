Sachin Tendulkar lauds Rishabh Pant’s ‘resilience' after injury-defying fifty

New Delhi, July 24 India legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed Rishabh Pant’s heroic fifty at Old Trafford while batting with an injured foot on the second day of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy.

Pant’s courage was on full display when he hobbled out to bat on Day 2 of the Manchester Test after suffering a blow to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot on the opening day.

He received a rousing standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd as he limped to the middle following Shardul Thakur’s dismissal for 41. Despite obvious discomfort and struggling to complete singles, Pant fought through the pain to score a gritty 54, helping India reach 358 before being dismissed.

“Resilience is about playing through pain and rising above it. @RishabhPant17 showed tremendous character by walking back into the game with an injury and delivering a performance like that. His fifty is a powerful reminder of the grit and determination it takes to represent your country. A brave effort, and one that will be remembered for a long time. Well played, Rishabh,” Tendulkar posted on X.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also lauded Pant’s bravery and wrote, “Very brave effort from the ultimate team man. Well played @RishabhPant17. India have got a good score considering the conditions.”

Pant’s injury occurred when a reverse sweep attempt off Chris Woakes struck his right foot during the 68th over on Day 1. With severe swelling and bleeding, Pant had to be taken off the field on a buggy after retiring hurt on 37. BCCI announced that Dhruv Jurel would take over wicketkeeping duties for the rest of the match while Pant remains available to bat as per 'team requirement'.

