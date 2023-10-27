Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Kochi Marathon 2023

Kochi (Kerala)[India], October 27 : The next edition of the eagerly awaited Kochi Marathon 2023 will be flagged off here by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar this Sunday.

Over 6,000 runners will line up early in the morning at the Maharaja College Stadium Kochi and coast past several landmarks in the beautiful city, hoping to win glory and acclaim.

The 2023 edition of the Kochi Marathon, will have three different categories - Full Marathon (42.2K), Half Marathon (21.1K) and everyone's favourite Fun Run (5K). The Full Marathon will be flagged off at 3:30 a.m., followed by the Half Marathon at 4:30 a.m. and the Fun Run at 6:30 a.m.

Sachin Tendulkar, Brand Ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, is excited that this year's race theme of 'Run Ageless, Run Fearless' will inspire runners to tackle the course fearlessly and produce their best efforts.

"The marathons in Kochi have always been special. When it comes to running, a lot of people box themselves into different challenges. Some are worried about maintaining practice schedules, some about their diet and some about their fitness. But, one should never feel it is too late to start. Over the years, diverse people have participated in our marathons as part of their fitness journeys", he said on the eve of the event.

"Ageas Federal Life Insurance has been championing a fearless future for all. I hope the participants this year will move beyond the thoughts of age and not be restricted by a number. You can start your fitness journey any time, not just when you're young. For India to transform from a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing nation, we need participation from people across all age groups" Tendulkar added.

Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, underlined his company's role in building a running and fitness culture across the country, saying: "Our aim is to take the fitness movement to the masses. We encourage everyone, whether young or old, amateur or experienced, to put on their shoes and start running."

"At Ageas Federal, we are committed towards ensuring a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future. In line with this commitment, we have collaborated with Grow-Trees to plant 6000 trees on behalf of Kochi Spice Coast Marathon, one for each registration," Shahane added.

Keeping to the spirit of the theme 'Run Ageless, Run Fearless', around 50 members of the Healthy Aging Club, which is a part of The Medical Trust Hospital, will be participating in the Fun Run. The Club, which comprises enthusiastic runners above 65 years of age, has been training for this event for the last three months.

Shysel Sasi, Race Director, said, "We are very happy to see the fitness culture in Kochi, if not the entire state of Kerala, steadily growing. The Kochi Spice Coast Marathon has carved a niche for itself over the years and is a favourite of runners from across the state. We would like to thank the Kochi Municipal Corporation and Kochi Police for their continued support towards this Marathon."

A total number of 43 running groups in and around Kochi will take part in this annual fiesta, including several top corporate teams. One of the standout attractions will be Sajeesh Krishna, a Blade Runner, who has been making waves in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor