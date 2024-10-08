Sachin Tendulkar to lead India as inaugural International Masters League begins from November 17

Mumbai, Oct 8 Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar will lead India in the inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML), in which teams from six cricketing powerhouses -- India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies -- will be competing. The tournament is set to take place from November 17 to December 8 and the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will be hosting the opening leg of four matches.

The captains in the International Masters League are; Sachin Tendulkar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Shane Watson (Australia), Eoin Morgan (England), and Jacques Kallis (South Africa). The tournament will kick off with a high-octane fixture between India and Sri Lanka on November 17, pitting Tendulkar against Kumar Sangakkara, a throwback to their legendary encounters of the past.

"As the ambassador and face of the IML, I am looking forward to leading and representing India Masters in the league. The action on the field will no doubt be competitive and exciting. All the players are excited at the prospect of playing the IML at multiple venues. It’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation while celebrating the sport that we all love," Cricket icon and league ambassador Tendulkar said.

Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara added, "Playing against the best once again in this format is special. Fans will get to see competitive cricket and relive some unforgettable moments."

In the second match, Shane Watson’s Australia will take on Jacques Kallis’ South Africa, followed by another showdown featuring Sri Lanka versus Eoin Morgan’s England. Brian Lara and his West Indies team will return to the field to face Australia in what promises to be a thrilling contest. "It’s incredible to see so many legends of the game coming together in one league. I’m excited to lead Australia and will hopefully deliver some top-notch cricket for the fans," Australia captain Shane Watson said.

The action will then move to Lucknow (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium on November 21, where India will play South Africa.

Jacques Kallis, South Africa’s captain, said, "The chance to play in such a competitive environment again is thrilling. The IML will showcase not only our talent but also our passion for the game."

Lucknow will host six matches, after which the league will shift to Raipur (Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur), where India will lock horns with England on November 28. "The IML brings the best of both worlds —cricketing legends and franchise competition. It’s going to be a phenomenal experience for both players and fans," England captain Eoin Morgan said.

Raipur will host eight games in all, including the semifinals and the final on December 8, in which the first-ever champions of the International Masters League (IML) will be crowned.

Brian Lara, captain of the West Indies team, added, “It’s going to be amazing to step back onto the field with such a talented group of players. The format is fast, exciting, and competitive—just what the fans want.”

Iconic players, all of whom have had illustrious careers, will captain their respective teams, bringing their unmatched experience and competitive spirit to the T20 format.

"Stalwarts from every country will be playing the International Masters League (IML). For them, it is a wonderful opportunity to showcase their skills and show the world that they are still very good. These guys don’t know what it is to take it easy. It is going to be an exciting league, with close contests. I am sure it will be a worth a treat for all those who come to the ground and watch on the television," League Commissioner Sunil Gavaskar said.

