Sacramento Kings showed ‘no class’ in firing Brown: Nuggets head coach Malone

New Delhi, Dec 28 After Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown was fired following a disappointing start to the NBA season, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone stated the franchise showed ‘no class’ in dealing with the 54-year old’s departure

Malone previously worked with the Kings before he was fired by owner Vivek Ranadive in 2014.

"I'm not surprised that Mike Brown got fired, because I got fired by the same person and what really pissed me off about it was the fact that they lost [Thursday] night, fifth game in a row, I believe. Tough loss. ... They had practiced this morning. He does his postgame media, and he's in his car going to the airport to fly to L.A. and they call him on the phone. No class. That's what I'll say about that," Malone was quoted saying by ESPN

Although it's early in the season, the Kings' disastrous start to the 2024-25 season left ownership searching for answers, especially of late. Sacramento started out the season consistently having maintained a winning record until mid-November. The Kings fell to 9-12 on December 1, and lost six out of their last 10 games. Currently, Sacramento is 13-18 and 12th in the Western Conference.

Brown led the Kings to the first-round of the playoffs for the first time since 2006 in the 2022-23 season. Sacramento surprisingly went up 2-0 in the series against Golden State, but ultimately lost in seven games.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was left ‘shocked’ by the decision made by the Kings.

"I had the privilege of working with Mike when I was in Indiana coaching the first time," said Carlisle, who also is longtime president of the National Basketball Coaches Association. "I view him as one of the standard bearers for integrity for our profession. And I'm just absolutely shocked that that decision was made,” said Carlisle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor