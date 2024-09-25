SAFF U17 C'ship: Blessed to have a hungry and competitive squad, says India head coach Ishfaq Ahmed

Thimpu (Bhutan), Sep 25 Four goals in two games is a decent return for India at the SAFF U17 Championship so far. Importantly, their defence is yet to be breached in Thimphu. Though happy with the winning momentum, head coach Ishfaq Ahmed is clear that his boys need to be more clinical in attack.

"First of all, I think momentum is very important. We had a good game against Maldives (on Tuesday), but I would say that we still need to improve our finishing, which is going to be important for us in the upcoming games. You see, most of the teams sit behind and put everyone in the box, making it difficult for us to find spaces. They rely on counter-attacks, which is always tricky," Ahmed told AIFF.

India bagged another clean sheet as they breezed past Maldives 3-0 to qualify for the semifinals as Group A table toppers. The Blue Colts will face either Pakistan, Nepal or Bhutan on September 28.

The Indian defence hasn't had any hiccups so far in the two games against Bangladesh and Maldives. Ahmed's idea has been to utilise the wings to the fullest and with a great depth of speedy wingers in the squad, it has proven fruitful for India. The biggest example is Manbhakupar Malngiang, who assisted the opening goal in both matches with perfect crosses from the right flank - for Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum against Bangladesh and Ahongshangbam Samson against Maldives.

The quick feet of Vishal Yadav, Azlaan Shah and Samson have troubled the opposition full-backs. Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh has shown his versatility in attacking midfield and out wide as well. Indian full-backs Yaipharemba Chingakham and Chingtham Renin Singh have been solid in their crossing too.

Ahmed has already used 20 out of the 23 players in 180 minutes of football at the Changlimithang Stadium. The former India international is pleased to see the hunger in his boys to make the starting 11 in every game.

"You always need to help players to gain more confidence. And the best thing to do is to give them more playing time. That was the idea behind it. We had already qualified for the semi-final before the second game, so we rotated. I think everybody played a good brand of football, which I was pleased to see," he said.

"I think when you're playing for the national team, that hunger is a must. And I have seen it already. There is great competition in our team, especially among wingers, strikers and midfielders. I think that's where I'm blessed as a coach as any player who comes from the bench is capable of starting any match," said Ahmed.

The biggest impact off the bench was delivered by striker Hemneichung Lunkim against the Maldives as he struck a brace to take the Player of the Match award. The number nine's two goals were as contrasting as they could have been. The first one was a literal tap-in from a yard out and the second was a sensational curling strike that nestled into the top corner from more than 25 yards out.

Delighted with his first goals for the nation, Lunkim said, "It's just like a dream for me. First of all, I would like to thank God that I'm part of this national team. For the second goal, I didn't think about it. I got space outside the box, my mind was telling me to shoot and my right foot did the rest."

