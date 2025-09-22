SAFF U17 C'ship: India beat Pakistan 3-2 to maintain perfect run in tournament

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 22 : In a gripping contest packed with drama and end-to-end football, the India U-17 men's national team edged arch-rivals Pakistan 3-2 at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Monday, to leap to the top of Group B in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-17 Championship 2025. The match was tied 1-1 at half-time.

The clash saw substitute Rahan Ahmed deliver the winner in the 73rd minute to settle an enthralling five-goal thriller. India's other goals came through Dallalmuon Gangte (31') and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam (63'), while Pakistan found the net via Muhammad Abdullah's penalty in the 43rd minute and Hamza Yasir's rebound strike in the 70th, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The early exchanges were balanced, but India looked the more composed side, attempting to exploit the gaps behind the Pakistan defence with clever movement and crisp passing. Their first clear chance came when Gangte slipped a neat through-ball into the path of Kamgouhao Doungel, but the latter's effort was comfortably saved by Saamar Razzak in the Pakistan goal.

India maintained their high press and forced errors in the Pakistan backline. One such moment of uncertainty from Razzak was nearly punished, as Gangte seized a poor clearance and attempted a lofted effort over the stranded keeper only for Razzak to recover and smother the danger.

Pakistan responded by upping the physicality, seeking to impose themselves on India's creative rhythm. A set-piece gave them a glimpse at goal, with Hamza Yasir attempting a snapshot amidst a goalmouth scramble, but India goalkeeper Manashjyoti Baruah was alert and positioned well to block.

The breakthrough came in the 31st minute and was a product of individual brilliance. Danny Singh Wangkhem dazzled on the flank, weaving past his marker before delivering a pinpoint ball into the path of Dallalmuon Gangte. With time and space, Gangte rifled home a strike, giving India a deserved lead.

Just as India looked to take control, a defensive lapse cost them. In the 43rd minute, Yasir's darting run into the box was halted by Thonggoumang Touthang, prompting the referee to award a penalty. Muhammad Abdullah made no mistake from the spot, sending both sides into the interval level at 1-1.

India resumed the second half with renewed attacking flair. Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam tested the keeper with a dangerous free-kick, before Ahmed too came close, latching onto a Gangte lay-off, only to be denied once more by Razzak.

The pressure paid off in the 63rd minute. Touthang delivered a slide-rule pass through the Pakistan defence, and Wangkheirakpam ghosted in to slot past the advancing keeper, restoring India's lead.

But the game refused to settle. Seven minutes later, a speculative long-range effort from substitute Muhammad Awais was spilled by Baruah, and the predatory Yasir pounced on the rebound to make it 2-2.

Yet, India was not done. In the 73rd minute, Azlaan Shah's curling effort was parried by Razzak, only for Ahmed to react quickest, shrug off his marker, and coolly slot home the winner. India then managed the final phase smartly, holding on to claim a hard-fought and deserved victory.

