SAFF U19 Championship: India take on Nepal with top spot in mind

Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh), May 12 Having already booked their place in the SAFF U19 Championship semifinals, India will aim to secure the top spot in Group B when they face Nepal at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here on Tuesday.

India kicked off the tournament with an 8-0 rout of Sri Lanka last Friday in head coach Bibiano Fernandes' first match after his return to the national youth team setup. On Sunday, Nepal also thrashed Sri Lanka, winning 5-0 to knock them out of the tournament, while guaranteeing semifinal qualification for both India and themselves.

"Both teams won their first games by big margins. But we don’t read too much into the scorelines. Every match is different, and Nepal have shown that they are a strong and competitive side. They were solid against Sri Lanka and created several chances.

"We’ve analysed their game and know they are well organised. For us, it’s about sticking to our strengths, staying focused, and giving our best on the day. Like I always say, at this level, every team is tough, and it comes down to who wants it more," said Fernandes.

The 48-year-old was left satisfied with the performance in the opening match, especially with the dominance on the ball and the number of chances created by the Blue Colts. It was India's joint-highest margin of victory in a SAFF men's age-group tournament. The U20s had beaten Nepal (2022) and the U17s had defeated Maldives (2023) by the same scoreline of 8-0.

Fernandes also emphasised the importance of not getting carried away and allowing complacency to creep in after a big victory.

"It’s always important to stay grounded, especially after a win like that. These are young boys, and part of their development is to know the importance of humility and discipline. The real test is to keep the same intensity and hunger against stronger teams. The message is clear — one match at a time, no complacency, and always respect the opponent. That’s how we grow as a team."

Courtesy of their big goal difference, the Blue Colts only require a draw to finish as toppers. India will also have the advantage in terms of rest, getting 48 hours more than Nepal to prepare for the game.

"We’ve had three good days to recover and prepare for the Nepal game. The boys have responded well in training – we’re working on fine-tuning a few tactical aspects and focusing on recovery as well. We’ve also been analysing Nepal’s strengths and areas where we can create chances. It’s all about getting the mindset right and making sure we approach the match with intensity and more hunger," said Fernandes.

The Nepal squad contains a mix of their U20 and U17 players from last year. They finished runners-up in the SAFF U20 Championship and were semi-finalists in the SAFF U17 Championship, after losing 2-4 to India.

Led by Urjan Shrestha, who was in charge of the U20 team last year, Nepal recorded their second-biggest victory in a SAFF men's age-group tournament, mainly thanks to a solid second-half showing against Sri Lanka. Shrestha's boys are now gearing up for a much tougher challenge in the shape of hosts India.

"It was difficult to break Sri Lanka down in the first half as they were defending with all 10 players behind the ball. But in the end, we did succeed, so we're happy about that," said Shrestha.

"We came to watch the India match. There's a big difference. We are already in the semi-final, but we will play a tough game against India. We will improve on our mistakes in the first game and hope to continue our journey here," the Nepal coach concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor