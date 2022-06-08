SAI calls Indian contingent back from Slovenia after woman cyclist alleges 'inappropriate behaviour' against coach

Sports Authority of India has called the Indian contingent back from Slovenia after a top woman cyclist accused RK Sharma, the chief coach (SPRINT) of the national team, of 'inappropriate behaviour'.

"Sports Authority of India (SAI) asked for passports of all players and they called the contingent back from Slovenia," Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary-General, Cycling Federation of India, toldon Wednesday.

This incident first came to light on Monday after SAI formed a committee to look into the complaint of the woman cyclist.

The said 'inappropriate behaviour' by the coach happened during the training cum competition foreign exposure trip in Slovenia. The camp was the preparatory camp for Asian Track Cycling Championships which is scheduled in Delhi from June 18 to 22.

"We have received a complaint from Ms. (name) against the Chief coach (SPRINT) of the Indian National team, Mr. R.K Sharma regarding an inappropriate behaviour during the Training cum Competition Foreign exposure Trip at Slovenia. This camp was the preparatory camp for Asian Track Cycling Championships which is scheduled at Delhi from 18-22 June 2022," CFI in a statement on Monday said.

"The CFI stands with the Complainant, Ms. (name) and has already convened to Sports Authority of India and Ms. (name) that the decision of the Committee formed by the SAI will have the full support of the Federation on the decision," the statement added.

Apart from SAI, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) also formed a four-member committee with the secretary-general - Maninder Pal Singh, SS Sudeesh Kumar - President Kerala Cycling, Dipali Nikam - chief coach of Maharashtra Cycling team and VN Singh, assistant secretary.

