Saim Ayub leaves for London with Azhar Mahmood for ankle fracture treatment

Cape Town, Jan 7 Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has left for London from Cape Town on Tuesday along with assistant coach Azhar Mahmood for the treatment of his ankle fracture sustained during the second Test against South Africa.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday posted a video on X where Ayub was seen walking with the help of crutches towards the car for the airport.

On Sunday, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi decided to send Saim Ayub to London for immediate treatment and the decision was made after consulting the doctors. Naqvi had a phone call with Ayub, he inquired about his well-being and expressed good wishes for swift recovery.

“Saim Ayub will be checked up by the sports ortho specialist doctors in England as an immediate appointment has been made by the PCB. The medical team is looking into the entire case and Dr. Mumraiz has shared Saim's medical reports with specialists in England," Naqvi had said.

“Saim’s treatment will be done in the best hospital in the world and in this regard all resources will be used for his treatment. We hope that the left-handed batter will make a full recovery before the ICC Champions Trophy," he added.

Ayub was ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks due to a right ankle fracture sustained while fielding on the opening day of the second Test. He is set to miss the two-Test series at home against the West Indies later this month and also the tri-series with South Africa and New Zealand in February before the Champions Trophy, starting across Pakistan and Dubai from February 19.

Ayub's participation in the eight-team marquee tournament also hangs in balance with the recent injury. His absence is a significant blow to Pakistan. A breakout star in recent months, he was Player of the Series in Pakistan's 3-0 ODI triumph over South Africa last month, scoring two centuries in three matches.

Pakistan lost the second Test by 10 wickets to suffer a 0-2 clean sweep in the two-match series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor