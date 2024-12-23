Saim Ayub shine as Pakistan complete ODI series sweep in South Africa

Johannesburg, Dec 23 Brilliant century from Saim Ayub followed by a controlled team bowling performance guided Pakistan to a 3-0 ODI series sweep against South Africa on Monday (IST).

Pakistan have consigned South Africa to their first-ever clean sweep defeat in a home men's ODI series, defeating the Proteas by 36 runs (DLS Method) in a rain hit match.

The victory in the third ODI was orchestrated by Saim Ayub, who hit his second century of the series, and debutant Sufyan Moqim, who returned figures of 4-52 along with half-centuries from skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Saim’s 10-over spell of bowling yielded 1-34.

Ayub compiled his second century of the series (101), also claiming 1/34 with the ball as he teamed up with four fellow wicket-takers to close out the performance.

Put in to bat, Pakistan started shakily after opener Abdullah Shafique was dismissed facing his first ball. Saim and Babar Azam steadied the innings, putting on a commanding 115-run partnership.

Babar’s impressive 52-run knock came to an end and gave a platform for skipper Mohammad Rizwan to build on, hitting the ground running with 53 off 52 and forming a resilient 93-run stand with Ayub.

Ayub’s scintillating innings came to an end when Corbin Bosch’s clever delivery forced an edge to Heinrich Klaasen behind the stumps, with late contributions from Salman Agha and Tayyab Tahir lifting Pakistan to a competitive total of 308/9.

Chasing 309, South Africa raced to 24/0 in the first three overs, but they lost wickets at regular intervals in the first 21 overs slipping to 123-5.

It started with Naseem Shah drawing the first blood as he removed Temba Bavuma in the fourth over. Shaheen Shah Afridi followed suit and dismissed Tony de Zorzi for a 23-ball 26.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Sufyan opened his account with the scalp of Aiden Markram, which left South Africa 80-3 in 15.1 overs. Mohammad Hasnain and Saim Ayub landed two more blows in the 20th and 21st overs, removing Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller, respectively.

Klaasen, after walking in to bat at 80-3, struck 12 fours and two sixes during his 43-ball stay on the crease. He also shared a 71-run stand with Marco Jansen, who became Sufyan’s second scalp in the 32nd over. Klaasen departed in the 29th over, falling to Shaheen.

South Africa required 96 off the last 15 overs with three wickets in hand when Corbin Bosch accelerated with the tail, only to run out of partners as South Africa fell 36 runs short with 30 balls to spare.

Apart from Sufyan’s four-for, Naseem and Shaheen picked up two wickets each while Hasnain and Saim dismissed one batter each.

Brief scores: Pakistan 308/9 (Ayub 101, Rizwan 53, Babar 52; Kagiso Rabada 3-56) beat South Africa 271 (Klaasen 81, Bosch 40*, Sufiyan Muqeem 4-52; ) by 36 runs (DLS)

