Saim Ayub to fly to London for ankle fracture treatment: PCB

Lahore, Jan 5 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that opener Saim Ayub will travel to London along with assistant coach Azhar Mahood to have his ankle fracture treated.

On Saturday, PCB said that Ayub will "remain with the team and travel back to Pakistan with the squad" after the conclusion of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Ayub was ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks due to a right ankle fracture sustained while fielding on the opening day of the second Test.

"Saim Ayub is a stylish and outstanding batter and an asset to Pakistan cricket," Naqvi said.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure his full recovery. He will be sent on the next available flight from Cape Town to London, with assistant coach Azhar Mahmood accompanying him to ensure his well-being," he added.

"An MRI conducted Friday afternoon confirmed the fracture, which has been immobilised in an Ankle Medical Moon Boot," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Saturday.

Ayub is set to miss the two-Test series at home against the West Indies later this month and also the tri-series with South Africa and New Zealand in February before the Champions Trophy, starting across Pakistan and Dubai from February 19.

Ayub's participation in the eight-team marquee tournament also hangs in balance with the recent injury. His absence is a significant blow to Pakistan. A breakout star in recent months, he was Player of the Series in Pakistan's 3-0 ODI triumph over South Africa last month, scoring two centuries in three matches.

On Friday, Ayub was stretchered off after twisting his ankle while fielding a ball in the seventh over of South Africa's innings.

