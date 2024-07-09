Saina Nehwal launches Badminton Pros Academy at Monte South in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 9 Olympics medallist Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has launched a Badminton Pros academy here at Monte South in Byculla.

The Badminton Pros academy and pay-to-play sports facility located within the 12.5-acre Monte South campus, will be managed by leading sports operator Hotfut Sports and will feature two badminton courts.

Adani Realty and Marathon Group announced the grand opening of the newest edition of Badminton Pros Academy powered by Saina Nehwal at Monte South. The academy will offer expert coaching for all levels of players from leading, certified instructors.

Saina said that her dream is to see young talent flourish and achieve their goals, and Badminton Pros academy is a significant step in that direction.

"I am delighted to launch the Badminton Pros Academy at Monte South. This facility is designed to provide top-notch training and nurture the next generation of badminton stars. It's my dream to see young talent flourish and achieve their goals, and this academy is a significant step in that direction. I am excited to be part of this journey and look forward to the success stories that will emerge from here," she said in a statement.

Saina spoke about how top-notch infrastructure can be leveraged to promote sports at a grassroots level and how community engagement can be enhanced through sports. Moreover, a few lucky attendees also got the chance to play a rally with the former world no. 1.

Meanwhile, Monte South combines modern architecture with large open spaces, offering a serene oasis amidst the bustling city life. The project epitomizes elegance, convenience, and an unparalleled lifestyle, making it the perfect backdrop for the new Badminton Pros Academy.

"Badminton is one of the most popular sports in the country, and I have personally been playing badminton as a hobby for decades now. There is a huge demand for top-notch coaching and infrastructure. I'm really delighted that we could partner with Badminton Pros to create this world-class facility at Monte South and address this need," said Marathon Group Managing Director Mayur Shah.

