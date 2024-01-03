Saina Nehwal meets Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi [India], January 3 : Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal called on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the CM's residence in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old athlete was with her family members when she met CM Khattar.

Olympic and World Championships medalist shuttler Saina Nehwal is experiencing inflammation in her knees, which has kept her out of the competitive sport. Due to this injury, she missed out on the recently concluded 19th Asian Games.

As she continued on the journey of returning to the court, Saina also became the mentor of 'Badminton Pros' alongside Badminton players Parupalli Kashyap and Gurusai Dutt.

Earlier while speaking to ANI, Saina said, "It's nice of my fans to love me so much. I have been playing for so many years. I love the sport so much and I am trying my level best to come back and figure out the niggles. I really want to play my best and do really well at the highest level."

