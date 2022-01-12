Saina Nehwal reacts after Sidharth tenders apology for 'rude joke'

Badminton player Saina Nehwal has reacted to actor Siddharth's apology after he made remarks against her. "He (actor Siddharth) said something about me first & then apologized. I don't even know why it went so viral. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter. Happy that Siddharth has apologized, said Nehwal.

The actor later said, "Nothing disrespectful was intended, reading otherwise is unfair."

You should not target a woman like that. It is okay. I am not bothered about it. I am happy in my place. God bless him, added Nehwal on actor Siddharth's apology over his tweet.

The actor had, in a Twitter post on January 6, retweeted a post by Nehwal in which she had expressed her concern over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit on January 5.

In his letter of apology posted on Twitter, Siddarth began, "Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that i wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when i read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that."

Further, he apologised for his joke.

"As for the joke...If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land," he penned.

Siddharth clarified that he had no "malicious" intent and that he is a "feminist ally".

"I, however must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and i assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman," he added.

He concluded with the hope that she will accept his letter.

"I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth," he signed off.