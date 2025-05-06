Saiyam, Ashwin, Stanzin, Gargi strike gold in judo at KIYG 2025

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 6 : Chandigarh's Saiyam Choudhury (50kg class) and Rajasthan's Ashwin Bhardwaj (81kg) stole the spotlight with gold medal-winning performances in the boys' Judo competition at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 Bihar, here on Monday. Delhi girls Gargi Tokas (40kg) and Stanzin Daechan (63kg) also found their way to the top of the podium.

Saiyam took mere 26 seconds in the 50kg final to get the better of Chintu of Uttar Pradesh by Ippon, while Ashwin overcame a strong fight from Haryana's Bhavya to take the gold medal in the men's 81kg category.

Punjab's Raghu Mehra and Chandigarh's Vivek Kumar took the two bronze medals in the boys 50 kg, while Mit Parekh of Gujarat and Parth Dhaniya of Delhi bagged bronze medals in the men's 81 kg category.

In the women's categories, Gargi Tokas and Stanzin Daechan put up impressive shows. In the 40kg final, Gargi got the better of Gujarat's Sarvaiya Divyaben by Ippon in just 41 seconds. Palak Sharma (Delhi) and Taniya Rathor (Rajasthan) took the bronze medals in the category.

In the 63kg class, Stanzin, a product of the National Centre of Excellence, SAI, Gandhinagar, came up with a dominating show to get the better of Manipur's Athoibi Yanglem in only 24 seconds, after Haryana's Loveneet Malik and Manipur's Khuyenthem Devi pocketed the bronze medals.

