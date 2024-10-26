Sajid, Noman shine in Pakistan's resurgent Test series win over England

Rawalpindi, Oct 26 England suffered a crushing defeat by nine wickets as Pakistan claimed a 2-1 series victory on the third day of the final Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The tourists were dismantled by Pakistan’s spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who skittled England for a paltry 112 before lunch, marking England's lowest-ever total in Pakistan.

Resuming at 24/3, the day began with a glimmer of hope for England as Harry Brook and Joe Root took to the crease with intent, and their initial rhythm suggested England might find a way to claw back into the game. But after Brook’s edge off Noman, England spiralled, losing seven wickets for just 46 runs.

Ben Stokes’ (3) uncharacteristic decision to leave a ball that hit his pads, combined with Jamie Smith’s reckless charge at Sajid, underscored England’s struggle to navigate Pakistan’s spinners on the crumbling pitch.

Root’s departure for 33 – edging Noman – signalled the end of any real hope for England. The Pakistani spinners, once again, shared all ten wickets between them, with Noman finishing on 6-42 and Sajid on 4-69.

Pakistan, needing only 36 runs for victory, reached the target in just 19 balls, sealing a nine-wicket win and marking their first home series victory after 2021.

The triumph, which is Masood's first series win as captain, is particularly impressive given Pakistan’s decision to shake up their squad, benching Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi, and instead bringing in Sajid and Noman. The strategic shift to dry, turning pitches proved crucial in unleashing their spinners, and the sin duo dominated throughout the series, capturing 39 of the 40 English wickets.

This decisive turnaround for Pakistan came after a rough patch of six consecutive Test losses and an 11-match winless streak at home.

By contrast, England’s series concluded in disappointment as they recorded a third loss in four Tests in 2024. While England had claimed victory in Pakistan two years before, this time their efforts fell short, marking only their second series defeat under Ben Stokes’ captaincy.

Brief scores: England 267 & 112 (Joe Root 33, Harry Brook 26; Noman 6-42, Sajid 4-69) lost to Pakistan 344 & 37/ 1 in 3.1 overs (Shan Masood 23 not out, Saim Ayub 8; Jack Leach 1-27) by nine wickets.

