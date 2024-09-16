Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat announce Wrestling Champions Super League

New Delhi, Sep 16 Former wrestler Sakshi Malik and Geeta Phogat announced the foundation of Wrestling Champions Super League via a social media post on Monday.

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Geeta shared a joint statement on social media platform X.

"While our villages & communities raised us, the whole nation came together to mould us into champions. There can be no greater honour than to fight for the tricolor and your love & inspiration made it possible. We are grateful, also, to our partners, both public & private, for their contribution, and we specially acknowledge the government's sustained commitment & support," the post read.

"The only way to repay your trust is to dedicate our sporting talent, experience, grit & success to the service of the sport. The 2 of us have therefore come together to create the Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL)."

"The WCSL, a world class international league, will skill & strengthen our wrestlers to dominate the sport globally by taking on the world's best in a hyper competitive, expertly supervised environment with best-in-class support systems in place," the statement read further.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Seherawat has also joined the duo in their new endeavour and extended his full support.

"We are delighted that Aman shares our vision and is joining us on this journey. "This league is a very commendable initiative which will help Indian wrestling greatly and therefore I want to be a part of it and support it fully", he said. We look forward to working closely with this bright young star of Indian wrestling."

"Wrestling holds some of the most inspiring stories of heroism, glory, and community spirit in Indian sports. Through WCSL we'll also bring those to life! While WCSL is focused on wrestling, it is inspired also by our overwhelming urge to build a culture of sustained high performance in Indian sport & motivate every Indian to experience the joy of playing.

"Although founded by the two of us, the WCSL is a national mission committed to respecting & working in close partnership with all stakeholders... Our hearts beat only for India, for Indian wrestling, & for Indian sport. Come, let's build the sporting India of our dreams mil ke, ek saath!" the post concluded.

Sakshi, who was the prominent face on the wrestler's protest last year along with Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who have now joined politics, announced her retirement from wrestling in December last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor