Salah limps off as Egypt and Ghana play out 2-2 draw at AFCON

Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Jan 19 Mohamed Salah limped off with an injury as his Egypt side drew 2-2 with a Mohammed Kudus-inspired Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving both nations in danger of an early exit.

Salah was substituted in the 45th minute of the Group B encounter with an apparent injury on Thursday night.

Kudus introduction into Ghana’s starting line-up yielded an instant result after the West Ham United attacker tried his luck from distance via Abdul Salis Samed’s assist to put Ghana 1-0 up.

Egypt capitalized on a defensive howler from Inaki Williams as Omar Marmoush rounded up Richard Ofori to level matters on the 69th minute.

It turned out to be a game for Kudus as he restored Ghana’s lead after receiving a pass from Denis Odoi at the edge of the penalty box to curl one to the far post which deflected to give Mohammed El Shenawy no chance of getting to it on the 71st minute for a 2-1 lead.

But Egypt equalised for a second time through Mostafa Mohamed on the 73rd minute.

The result leaves Ghana needing to beat Mozambique in their final Group B match on Monday to qualify for the last 16.

A win for Egypt against Cape Verde would guarantee their progress, while a draw could also be enough to advance, given the four best third-placed sides also go through.

