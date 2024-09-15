Saleema Imtiaz becomes Pakistan’s first female umpire on ICC International Development Panel

New Delhi, Sep 15 Saleema Imtiaz has become the first woman from Pakistan to be nominated to the ICC international panel of development umpires, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday. This nomination makes Saleema eligible to officiate in women´s bilateral international matches and ICC women’s cricket global events.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires. I owe immense gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board for the invaluable opportunities that paved the way for this achievement. The journey has been filled with hard work and personal sacrifices, but now, standing at the cusp of this new chapter, it all feels worth it.”

“This isn’t just a win for me – it’s a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan. I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport.”

“This moment reflects the growing influence of women in cricket and the PCB’s commitment to fostering that development. I sincerely hope to see more women follow in my footsteps and embrace this beautiful game,” said Saleema in a PCB statement.

Saleema is also the mother of Pakistan women’s all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz, who has played 19 ODIs and 21 T20Is so far. She began her umpiring career with the PCB Women’s Umpires Panel in 2008, and has stood as an umpire in 2023 ACC Emerging Women’s Cup in Hong Kong, as well as in 2022 and 2024 Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Saleema was recently a member of the playing control team for the ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur. “Ever since Kainat made her debut for Pakistan in 2010, my own dream has been to represent my country at an international level.”

“While I’ve had opportunities with the Asian Cricket Council, officiating at the highest level has always been the ultimate goal. I’m now focused on performing to the best of my abilities in both bilateral and ICC matches, and building my reputation as a reliable and respected match official,” she added.

Saleema’s first on-field appointment in a bilateral series will see her officiate the Pakistan-South Africa women’s T20I series in Multan, which begins on Monday. She will be partnered by Nasir Hussain from the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires, while Humairah Farah will serve as the third umpire and Muhammad Javed Malik will be the match referee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor