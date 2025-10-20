Salt, Brook carnage and Rashid’s four-fer help England clinch big win against NZ

Christchurch, Oct 20 England delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The first T20I was abandoned after the first innings due to what seemed like never-ending rain. However, in the second game, the visitors put up brilliant performances with the bat and ball to hand the hosts a 65-run loss.

New Zealand’s decision to chase backfired as the Kiwi bowlers could not contain the opposition batters. While England suffered an early blow inside the powerplay, with Jos Buttler being dismissed cheaply for a three-ball four, opener Phil Salt and middle-order batter Harry Brook unleashed a storm as the visitors got to a big total of 236/4.

Salt was involved in a 44-run partnership with Jacob Bethell before joining hands with Brook as the duo stitched a massive 129-run stand for the third wicket. The two couldn’t get to a well-deserved century, with Salt finishing with 85 (56) and Brook scoring 78 off 35, but Tom Banton didn’t let their wickets affect the team’s momentum in the game.

The No. 6 batter notched up four boundaries and a maximum in the 12 balls that he faced and remained unbeaten, scoring 29 runs as his team posted a massive total.

The Blackcaps never really found momentum while chasing as the English bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals. The hosts suffered major setbacks in the powerplay when Brydon Carse sent opener Tim Robinson and top-order batter Rachin Ravindra packing inside just four deliveries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert 39 (29) and captain Mitchell Santner 36 (15) were the only notable knocks in the innings as Adil Rashid ran through the hosts’ batting unit.

After picking the in-form Seifert’s wicket, Rashid dismissed Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, and Santner as England held New Zealand to 171/10 in 18 overs during their chase of 237.

With that, England now lead the three-match series 1-0 and will hope to win the final T20I, scheduled to be played on Thursday at Eden Park in Auckland.

Brief Scores: England 236/4 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 85, Harry Brook 78; Mitchell Santner 0-41) beat New Zealand 171 in 18 overs (Tim Seifert 39, Mitchell Santner 35; Adil Rashid 4-32).

