Sam Konstas departs Sri Lanka tour early to focus on Sheffield Shield

New Delhi, Feb 4 Australia’s promising young batter, Sam Konstas, is set to leave the team’s tour of Sri Lanka early, as selectors have decided to send him home in time for New South Wales’ upcoming Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at the Gabba.

The decision comes after Konstas was not considered for selection in the second Test, with the Australian think tank keen on ensuring the 19-year-old gains more first-class experience in domestic conditions, particularly in Brisbane, where he is yet to play a Shield match.

Konstas, who had been part of Australia’s squad in Sri Lanka, returned to the team hotel in Galle on Tuesday to begin packing for his flight back to Sydney. Speaking about the decision, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be in the national setup and learn from some of Australia’s top batters.

“It’s been a huge honor being in the squad and learning from the likes of Travis Head, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja—the way they go about it,” Konstas was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald. “And obviously having experience in the Asian continent in Dubai. It’s been about understanding what works in these conditions, and hopefully, I can emulate that after I get back to Sydney. Understanding your strengths and trying to do it for as long as possible in these conditions.”

The selectors’ call to send Konstas home also takes into account a potential Australia A tour of India later this year. Having already trained in Dubai before the Sri Lanka series, he is expected to receive more exposure to subcontinental conditions in the coming months, which could prove invaluable for his development as a long-format player.

Konstas’ time in Sri Lanka was hampered by an untimely illness, which forced him into quarantine for three days during the first Test. Although he recovered in time to resume training, he was ultimately left out of the playing XI, a decision that sparked criticism back home in New South Wales. However, the young batter took the decision in stride, acknowledging the selectors’ reasoning behind his omission.

“I totally understood the decision,” Konstas said. “Travis Head’s a legend of the game and he’s been dominating in these conditions up top. So for me, it was about getting exposure to Dubai, Sri Lanka, trying to learn, and I feel like I learned quite a bit about things if I do play in the subcontinent.”

