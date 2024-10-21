Sam Konstas is a player for the future because he has a wonderful technique, says Brett Lee

New Delhi, Oct 21 Though Sam Konstas fell for just two in the ongoing Sheffield Shield match for his team New South Wales, former Australia fast-bowler Brett Lee said the youngster is someone who can play international cricket in the future due to his wonderful technique. Konstas was named in the Australia A squad for the upcoming two red-ball games against India A and is in the mix alongside Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris to open the batting for Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

He shot into the limelight by scoring twin centuries against South Australia in the opening round of Sheffield Shield. Those twin centuries also earned him the distinction of being the first teenager to achieve this feat in the Sheffield Shield since the legendary Ricky Ponting did so in 1993. Konstas had been a member of the Australian team winning this year’s U19 World Cup in South Africa.

“I think what they potentially should do is look for a guy like Sam Konstas because he has a wonderful technique and he is definitely a player of the future. It is only a matter of time, in my opinion, until he plays for Australia. So why not (pick) him now?”

“But also, give him the freedom. Don’t say that if you don’t score runs in your first Test, you are out. Give him the confidence (and tell him) that you have the whole Australian summer. ‘Back yourself. (You have) 10 innings.’ I can promise you he will get some runs if he is going in with some confidence. (He) would be my first pick,” said Lee on Fox Cricket’s ‘The Follow On’ podcast.

He also believes being a youngster could be an advantage for Konstas, as he hasn’t experienced past failures. “The thing I think is different between him and other players is because he has got that youth, he doesn’t get overwhelmed. Sometimes you can get overtrained and if you overtrain, you can get nervous and you can worry about all those little things that can go wrong.”

“The youth of today just come in and play with freedom. Jake Fraser-McGurk is another guy who is a terrific player who just goes out and sees the ball and hits the ball for six. That is why we love youth and the reason I would be saying, ‘Get the guy in.’ But he is not all (about) getting out there and trying to smack the ball for four. He has a beautiful technique (and) he likes to bat time.”

Lee signed off by revealing about him keeping an eye on Konstas for a long time and of his recent meeting with him. “I have spent some time with him recently, just a couple of weeks ago, and had a good chat with him and he just has a good head on his shoulders.”

“He comes from a lovely family and he has had a good upbringing and he has all the makings of a wonderful Test batsman in the future. Whether it is this series coming up or down the track, I think he will definitely play for Australia.”

“I have kept a close eye on him for the last couple of years. He has come through the ranks and done very, very well from Under-19 cricket to get into the Sheffield Shield squad under some good guidance as well.”

“He has been doing a lot of work with Shane Watson and I am very good mates with ‘Watto’ — he has had a bit of a keen eye on him — and a lot of the guys around his cricket club have been helping him out as well. This guy is an absolute weapon. He is a raw talent.”

