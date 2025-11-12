Samrat Rana speaks on his parents and "livewires of his success" following historic ISSF World C'ship gold

New Delhi [India], November 12 : Indian shooter Samrat Rana, who made history by bagging the 10 m air pistol gold at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo on Monday, spoke on how his journey as a shooter started when his father took him to a shooting range at the age of three and built him a makeshift range of his in their house's backyard, where he would hone his skills.

Samrat's medal was historic as he was the first Indian to secure an individual gold medal at the senior level in an Olympic-category pistol event. It was a dream that witnessed everything from a makeshift shooting range in his backyard to arenas all over the world with top-class facilities, and was his family's collective triumph in many ways.

A day later, teaming up with Esha Singh, he secured a silver in the mixed team category.

His beginnings were humble as his father, Ashok Rana, took the first step in his son's journey within the sport by building him a makeshift facility in their backyard.

"I was three when my father first took me to a shooting range," Samrat told Olympics.com. "Since then, the sound of a shot hitting the target has been music to me," he added.

During these days, badminton was something he cherished as a pastime, and shooting was his passion, collectively nurtured by his parents. His father was his first source of guidance in the sport at a technical level, and his mother kept him grounded through all the highs and lows.

"Dad gave me everything I needed as a shooter," Samrat smiled. "But it was my mother who kept me strong mentally. She never let me lose focus," he said.

His first prize was a car that he won at the National Open Championship back in 2019, and he also earned a silver medal in the Khelo India Games. His journey has had its pinnacle in the form of a world championship gold,

From his first prize - a car - at the National Open Championship in Faridabad (2019) to a silver at the Khelo India Games, Samrat's early career was marked by steady progress and quiet perseverance, but he wants to win an Olympic medal for his family and calls it his "biggest dream".

"It is my biggest dream," he said. "I want to win it for them. They have been the livewires of my success," he added.

As he trains for the ISSF World Cup final to be held in Doha this year, Samrat continues to practice at home, where he learned everything.

"Home is the best place," he said. "Everything I have learned, I have learned here - with my father by my side," he added.

His message to everyone is, "Learn from failures, never look back, and always move forward with a positive mind," he concluded.

