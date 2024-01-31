Samuel Eto'o accused of life threats and match-fixing, FIFA Ethics Committee investigates

New Delhi, Jan 31 Former Cameroon footballer, Samuel Eto'o, has been accused of making threats and match-fixing, with the Barcelona legend's file sent for investigation to the FIFA Ethics Committee.

As the current President of the Cameroonian Football Federation, Eto'o stands accused of a litany of offenses, ranging from match-fixing and spreading false information to making threats, inciting violence, and abusing his power. The allegations, outlined in a damning file submitted by former FECAFOOT vice-president Henry Njalla Quan Junior, have triggered investigations not only by FIFA but also by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The spark that ignited this fiery controversy stems from accusations that Eto'o manipulated a match involving his football academy and Kumba City FC, branding it as "the most scandalous" event in the annals of human history. Further allegations suggest that the football icon unfairly aided the promotion of Victori United, a team linked to his close associate Valentine Nkwain, sparking an outcry for a thorough investigation into the shady dealings that unfolded in Limbe, Cameroon.

The relationship between Njalla Quan Junior and Eto'o, once allies in the world of football administration, deteriorated into a cauldron of hatred and animosity. The feud allegedly reached a point where Eto'o, according to reports from The Athletic, resorted to paying someone to threaten his former ally.

The alleged threat letter, with chilling words proclaiming Eto'o as a "mafia of this revolution," hinted at the lengths to which the football legend was willing to go to protect his interests.

This is not the first time Eto'o has found himself entangled in controversy. In 2022, the former African Player of the Year faced legal consequences, receiving a fine and a 22-month suspended jail term for admitting to tax fraud.

The dark cloud over Eto'o's reputation extends even further as he, despite his ties to Cameroon, signed on as an ambassador for the sports betting company 1XBET, a move that raises eyebrows and potentially breaches FIFA's ethics code.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor