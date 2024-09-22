Sangram Singh becomes first Indian male wrestler to win MMA fight

Tbilisi [Georgia], September 22 : In a stunning display of skill and determination, international wrestler Sangram Singh made his mark in the MMA world by winning his debut fight at the Gama International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Singh won in a mere minute and thirty seconds against Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir who is seventeen years younger than, Commonwealth Heavyweight wrestling champion. Among the eleven competing nations, this incredible accomplishment represents the fastest win ever registered by an Indian fighter in the 93 kg division.

Anticipating a smooth transition from wrestling to mixed martial arts, commonwealth heavyweight wrestling champion Sangram Singh's performance exceeded expectations in his MMA debut for India versus Pakistan match. Singh gained a clear victory by showcasing his grappling skills and strategic acumen. Singh has a background in traditional wrestling and an unwavering dedication to training.

"I am immensely proud to bring this victory home for India ", Singh declared following his triumph. This victory is a step in the direction of MMA in India having a better future. It transcends personal achievement. It is my hope that the acknowledgement on a global scale will motivate the Indian government to implement programs that support mixed martial arts (MMA) and inspire young people to pursue this sport. I have no doubt that this will encourage a great deal of young athletes to find their inner strength strive for greatness and overcome obstacles in the mixed martial arts world."

This historic victory not only emphasizes Singh's individual accomplishment but also points to an increasing awareness of Indian fighters in the international mixed martial arts community.

Being the first male wrestler from India to enter the mixed martial arts scene and win, Sangram Singh is well-positioned to lead the way for upcoming athletes.

Debut MMA winner Sangram Singh also credited his coaches for their crucial support. "I can't thank my Indian coach Bhupesh Kumar enough for his unwavering guidance. He has been with me every step of the way. I also owe a lot to David sir my international coach who supported me the entire time I made the switch to mixed martial arts and helped me hone my tactics. I could not have been better prepared for this fight than they have been together."

