Sania Mirza talks to Kapil Sharma about her winning streak against Martina Hingis

Mumbai, June 6 The former Tennis player Sania Mirza, who appeared on the new episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (TGIKS) recalled about the record-breaking streak of wins in 2015-2016 where along with her partner, Martina Hingis (Swiss player), the duo won 44 matches straight.

The show is hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, and the 11th episode brought a sporty streak with the 'Pride of India' -- a strong female panel this weekend.

Apart from Sania Mirza, the episode witnessed sporting legends like Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and Sift Kaur Samra.

During the conversation, Sania shared: "I think all of the women sitting on this couch can understand this…when you hit a streak (winning back-to-back), athletes like to call it being 'In the zone'... Honestly, I think that's the best way I can describe what Martina and I had for those six months."

"We used to feel, we wouldn't lose when we stepped into the court. And this feeling is very rare for athletes to experience. I was so humbled and privileged that I was able to experience that," said Sania.

She added: "After starting in August 2015 , we went on to lose our first match only after six months in 2016 -- March. So, for almost six to seven months, we forgot the feeling of losing."

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.

