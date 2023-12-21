Sanjay Singh appointed new president of Wrestling Federation of India

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aid Sanjay Singh has been elected the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India. After numerous postponements earlier in the year, the Wrestling Federation of India elections were held on Thursday, December 21. The voting was held earlier in the day in New Delhi and the counting began soon after the voting process ended.

While the wrestlers chose to remain quiet on Wednesday, Phogat announced that she will address the media after the elections. The wrestlers had met Thakur last week and expressed their reservations over Singh's candidature. They had also sought the time from home minister Amit Shah but couldn't get an appointment."We were given all kind of assurances by the sports minister. He said he will do his best for us. We also tried getting an appointment from Amit Shah at least twice but didn't succeed. We're hoping for the best tomorrow," Sheoran said.WFI polls were initially scheduled for May 7 but when wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat began their sit-in at Jantar Mantar in April, the sports ministry stalled the elections and constituted an ad-hoc committee to run WFI. The committee, presided by Wushu Association of India president Bhupender Singh Bajwa, was asked to conduct polls within 45 days.