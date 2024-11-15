Sanju Samson becomes first batter to score three T20I centuries in a calendar year

Johannesburg, Nov 15 Sanju Samson delivered a breathtaking performance of batsmanship at the Wanderers Stadium here on Friday, smashing his third T20I century in the fourth match of the series against South Africa. Samson's scintillating knock of 109 not out off just 56 balls, decorated with nine towering sixes and six boundaries, etched his name in the record books as he crossed several T20I milestones.

With this knock, Samson became the first batter in T20I history to score three centuries in a calendar year and only the second player after England's Phil Salt to smash two centuries in a bilateral T20I series.

Samson’s unbeaten hundred followed his 107 in the series opener in Durban, further cementing his reputation as one of India’s most dynamic T20I players. This also marked the first time in men’s T20I cricket history that two players scored centuries in the same innings in a match between full ICC members.

Samson now holds the distinction of having the third-most T20I centuries (three) by an Indian, surpassing KL Rahul's two. Only Rohit Sharma (four) and Suryakumar Yadav (three) have reached similar heights in the format. His performance comes during a purple patch, with all three of his centuries coming in his last five T20I innings. He also had back-to-back zeroes in the second and third T20I of the series.

Samson's exploits were complemented by a stellar century from Tilak Varma, who scored his second consecutive T20I hundred in the series. Varma's explosive 102 came off just 50 deliveries, including ten sixes and nine fours.

Together, Samson and Varma forged a monumental 210-run partnership for the second wicket, the highest stand in a T20I match between full ICC members.

Varma also joined Samson in an elite list, becoming only the second Indian to smash centuries in consecutive T20Is. Their partnership helped India set an imposing target of 284 runs for South Africa in the series finale.

