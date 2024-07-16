Sarah Glenn attains new career-high rating in ICC Women's T20I rankings

Dubai, July 16 England spinner Sarah Glenn has attained a new career-high rating in the ICC Women's T20I bowler rankings after a dominating show against New Zealand in the ongoing series.

Glenn bagged eight wickets in four matches against New Zealand in the home series to achieve a new high of 768 rating points in her career and maintain her No. 2 spot.

She is closing the gap with fellow teammate Sophie Ecclestone at the top of the table. Ecclestone also clinched eight scalps in four matches of the five-game series. The 25-year-old continues to stay at the numero uno spot in the format.

India spinner Deepti Sharma remains in third place following her recent performance against South Africa, while Radha Yadav gained eight spots to grab 15th place, Pooja Vastrakar (up six places to 23rd), and Shreyanka Patil (up nine rungs to 60th) all make ground in the list for T20I bowlers after some good efforts in the same series.

Australia duo Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath remain out in front of the rankings for T20I batters, with India pair Harmanpreet Kaur (up three places to 12th) and Shafali Verma (up two spots to equal 15th) the biggest movers following their commanding series against the Proteas.

There is also a big jump for Alice Capsey, with the England youngster rising seven places to equal 25th following her series-best 104 runs from the first four matches of her side's ongoing series with New Zealand.

West Indies star Hayley Matthews is well out in front on the list for T20I all-rounders, with Deepti (up one place to third), Ecclestone (up one spot to 11th), and Glenn (up one rung to 16th) among the players to make ground on the latest rankings update.

