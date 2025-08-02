Sarthak Chavan scores fighting win in Rolon Round of NMRC

Coimbatore, Aug 2 Pune teenager Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) pulled off a brilliant win, his second in three starts, in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category at the Rolon Round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2025 at the Kari Motor Speedway, here on Saturday.

Starting from P3, 18-year-old Sarthak survived some close calls and contacts with pole-sitter, Hyderabad’s Rahil Pillarisetty (RACR Castrol Power1) who eventually finished third behind Chennai teenager Johann Reeves Emmanuel (Motul KTM Gusto Racing India) to win an incident-filled 10-lap race.

Later, One Racing’s Jagathishree Kumaresan, the 21-year-old from Chennai, wrote her own script by winning all the three races she took part in. The defending champion won both her outings in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category of the National Championship and in between, topped the Women’s race in the Petronas TVS India One-Make Championship for a grand triple.

In Race-1 in the Girls category, Jagathishree started from P3, but fought her way to P1 while in the next outing, she “messed up” her pole-position start to drop to fifth but recovered to win ahead of two former champions Ryhana Bee (KYT Helmet ISBK Racing), who had started from P12, and Ann Jennifer (Motul Sparks Racing).

Mad Rabbit Racing enjoyed a profitable day as their riders, 18-year-old from Bengaluru Savion Sabu, Amit Prasad from Mysuru and Mohamed Mikail (Thiruvallur) won the Pro-Stock 165-200cc Open, Stock 165cc (Novice) race and Stock 301-400cc (Novice) races, respectively.

Savion, starting from P4, won narrowly from Soorya PM (LGE Racing) in a tight finish while Amit Prasad moved up a spot when Vijayawada’s Jangam Akarsh (MAI Racing) dropped to P12 after receiving a 10-second penalty after winning the race and Mikail won easily in a race marked by a red flag stoppage followed by a restart.

Coimbatore’s Raj Kumar (Motul Sparks Racing) topped the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate race in which he was virtually unchallenged.

Mohan Babu from Chennai and local rider Hari Haran won the Expert (RR 310) and Rookie (Apache RTR 200) respectively, in the Petronas TVS India One-Make Championship.

In the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (Honda CB 300F), Tumakuru’s Tejash BA fought off a strong challenge from Jammu Raivat Dhar for a fine win while Bengaluru’s Amit Prasad completed the podium.

