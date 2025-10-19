Satisfied to take the game pretty deep, says Gill after losing 1st ODI

Perth, Oct 19 India skipper Shubman Gill remained optimistic despite his team’s loss in the opening ODI against Australia on Sunday, highlighting the fighting spirit his side showed after a poor start in Perth.

Chasing 131 in 26 overs (revised playing conditions due to rain), Australia captain Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 46 while wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe (37) and Matthew Renshaw (21 not out) took the side over the line in 21.1 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

Gill acknowledged that losing three wickets inside the powerplay put India on the back foot, but praised the team's effort in dragging the match deep while defending a modest total in the rain-hit encounter. It was also Gill’s first leadership assignment in the 50-over format.

“When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you're always trying to play a catch-up game,” said Gill, referencing the rain-interrupted contest that saw India post a below-par score of 130. “A lot of learnings for us from this game, and a lot of positives for us as well. We were defending 130 and we took the game, not till the very end, but pretty deep. We were very satisfied with that.”

India’s innings never quite recovered after the early blows, with overcast conditions and a disciplined bowling performance from the opposition making scoring difficult. While there were glimpses of resistance in the middle overs, rain interruptions further disrupted the momentum. However, India's bowlers showed commendable fight in the second innings, tightening the screws and picking up key wickets to keep the contest alive.

Gill also acknowledged the massive crowd support throughout the match, expressing his gratitude to the fans who braved the weather to back the team. “We are very fortunate,” he said. “The fans turned up in huge numbers and hopefully they'll be able to cheer us on at Adelaide as well.”

India will aim to improve their performance in the second ODI as they look to level the series. With the top order struggling in the first match, a more solid start could be crucial, especially if similar conditions prevail. Gill’s post-match remarks pointed to specific areas for improvement, and the team will be looking to implement those learnings in the upcoming fixture.

The second ODI is scheduled to be played in Adelaide on October 23, where both sides will be eyeing momentum in the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor