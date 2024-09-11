Saurabh Netravalkar included in USA team for Namibia tour

New Delhi, Sep 11 Left-arm fast-bowler Saurabh Netravalkar, who shined for USA during this year’s Men’s T20 World Cup by picking six wickets in as many games, has been included in the squad for the Namibia tour happening later this month.

But Netravalkar, 33, will play only in the ODI leg of the tour, especially after missing the USA’s tour of Netherlands due to being on paternity leave. In his absence from the T20I team, left-arm seamer Ayan Desai has been handed a maiden call-up to the national team.

USA won’t have the services of vice-captain, batter Aaron Jones as he’s playing for St Lucia Kings in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL). But Andries Gous, one of the bright spots for USA in the T20 World Cup, is named for the Namibia tourn, which means he will cut short his stint with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in CPL.

On the other hand, former captain, left-handed top-order batter Steven Taylor has been ruled out of the Namibia tour due to injury, while Smit Patel, who impressed in ODIs against Netherlands, has been included, so as Milind Kumar.

USA will play ODIs against hosts’ Namibia and the UAE from September 16 to 26, with the series being a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27. The ODIs will be followed by four T20Is against Namibia and UAE.

USA Squad for CWC League 2 ODIs: Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Smit Patel, Sushant Modani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.

USA T20I squad: Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Smit Patel, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.

