Savita to lead 24-member Indian women’s hockey team in FIH Pro League 2023-24

New Delhi, Jan 27 Hockey India on Saturday named a 24-member national women’s team for the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

The Bhubaneswar leg will begin on February 3 and end on February 9 while the Rourkela leg will commence on February 12 and last till February 18.

India will take on the visiting teams, United States, the Netherlands, China, and Australia twice each across both legs, beginning their campaign against reigning Asian Games Champions China on February 3.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the FIH Pro League 2023-24 comprises goalkeepers, Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam. Meanwhile, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, and Jyoti Chhatri have been named as defenders in the squad.

Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, and Sunelita Toppo will feature in the midfield. The forwards in the squad are Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya, and Sharmila Devi.

Experienced goalkeeper Savita has been chosen to lead the Indian Women’s Hockey Team as the Captain while veteran forward Vandana Katariya will serve as the Vice Captain for the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

“We have a few youngsters coming in for the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The league is of immense importance to us as the champions will secure their spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. We will look to build upon the team chemistry and the squad is looking forward to facing some of the best teams in the world, in our backyard. The aim will be to begin our campaign on a strong note and continue to improve during the League,” the Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman commented on the squad selection.

Team;

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika,

Vandana Katariya (VC), Sharmila Devi

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor