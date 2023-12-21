Saweety Boora aims to defend her crown as Women’s National Boxing Championships kicks off on Thursday

Greater Noida, Dec 21 All eyes will be on Saweety Boora, the 2023 World Championship gold medallist and reigning national champion in the 81kg category, as the 7th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships 2023 kick off from December 21 at the GBU Indoor Stadium, Gautam Buddha University in Uttar Pradesh

The competition, organised by Boxing Federation of India, scheduled to be held from December 21-27, will feature over 300 boxers from 35 units competing across 12 weight categories for top honours.

Hailing from Haryana, Boora, who claimed silver at the 2014 World Championships in the Light Heavyweight category, has also bagged gold (2022), silver (2015), and bronze (2021) at the Asian Championships. She aims to defend her crown in the category.

The 7th edition of the Elite Women’s Nationals will see the likes of Pooja Rani, a 2020 Tokyo Olympian in the 75kg category, and Haryana’s Manisha Moun, the 2022 World Championship bronze medallist in the 60kg category, facing stiff competition from Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine of Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) in the same category. Additionally, two Youth World Champions, Arundhati (SSCB) and Ankushita Boro (Assam), will contend for top honours in the 66kg category.

In the previous edition, the Railway Sports Promotion Board secured 10 medals and is eager to replicate their success in this tournament.

